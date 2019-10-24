Mom saw porn videos of her runaway teen online. Cops went after the man she was with

She was only 15 when she slipped out of her Sunrise home at 3 a.m. with a cellphone someone had given her.

The teen stopped going to school, didn’t call family or friends and managed to stay inconspicuous for months. There was the one time that she was spotted with two men at a 7-Eleven, but then she disappeared again.

That was until her mother found out about the sexually explicit videos of her daughter posted on Periscope, Pornhub, Modelhub and Snapchat.

The girl’s mother brought the information to Sunrise police, who determined there were 58 videos of the underage girl circulating through the seamiest sites on the Internet. Through subpoenas, surveillance video and old-fashion investigative work, detectives found the teen and a man who they say was sexually battering her.

Christopher Johnson, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child under 16.

The saga of the girl began a day after Christmas last year, when she left her home. It was not clear what led her to leave or where she went — but nobody from her school life or home life saw or heard from her, police say.

On Feb. 25, 2019, the Sunrise Police Department put out a missing juvenile alert to police jurisdictions throughout the country and shared it on social media. The Miami Herald is not naming the teen because of her age and the nature of the incident.

The next day, the teen’s sister called police to say that the girl had been seen at the 7-Eleven at 8630 W. State Road 84 at about 1 a.m. She was with two men and they all left in a black Dodge Challenger, according to a police report.

Police viewed surveillance video from the store and searched the surrounding area, but didn’t find anything.

In May, police put out information again, this time with images of the men the girl was seen with at 7-Eleven.

Then on Sept. 3, the girl’s mother “received information that sexually explicit images of [the teen] had been posted to several websites,” police said.

“The posted videos depicted [her] performing sexual acts on two unknown black male adults,” an officer wrote in Johnson’s arrest report.

Police received pictures of what was posted on Periscope and Snapchat and determined that the man in the video matched the description of the man the teen was seen with in 7-Eleven.

On Oct. 14, police were tipped to the same 7-Eleven because the black Challenger had been seen there the day before. This time police were given a tag number for the car.

The car was registered to Johnson, who lives in Davie. Detectives began watching, according to the report.

Then on Tuesday, police saw the teen and Johnson leave the home together. The 15-year-old girl later told detectives that the videos were taken inside the Davie home. She said she had sex with Johnson and the video was posted on Pornhub, according to the report.

Johnson, police said, denied having sex with the teen. A search of his apartment revealed paperwork from an abortion clinic.

“The victim stated that she got pregnant from the defendant and he took her to a clinic to have an abortion,” a detective wrote in the report.