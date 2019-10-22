Cops charge teen with shooting death of high school student at Halloween party

Less than three days after a Coral Park Senior High School student was shot and killed at a Halloween party in Southwest Miami-Dade, police have made an arrest and have a second person in custody.

Charged Tuesday afternoon with the murder of 15-year-old Angel Cueli was Josue Cao, 17. Police said another teen was also taken into custody and is expected to be charged. Police were interviewing him early Tuesday night.

Police do not believe that Angel, described by friends as funny and quiet, was the intended target. He was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“It’s gang-related,” said a law enforcement source with knowledge of the investigation. “But the kid that was hit was not the intended target.”

Cueli was shot dead while he was talking with a group of friends beside a home near Southwest 132nd Avenue and Quail Roost Drive at a Halloween party Saturday night. Witnesses told police that a black sedan pulled up to the party, someone stepped out and fired toward the crowd and Cueli was struck. Police said there were at least two people in the vehicle.

The shooter then got back into the passenger side of the sedan before it drove off. The The shooting created a chaotic scene, with teens diving under tables and scattering. A neighbor who heard the gunfire described hearing several pops.

Angel was airlifted to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he later died.