Teen shot dead at Halloween party was unintended victim of gang attack, police say

Detectives suspect that a teenager shot and killed late Saturday night at a Halloween party in Southwest Miami-Dade was an innocent bystander in an attack that was gang-related, a law enforcement source familiar with the incident said Monday.

Saturday night, as he stood talking to friends on the side of a home near Southwest 132nd Avenue and Quail Roost Drive, Coral Park Senior High School student Angel Cueli, 15, was shot and killed. Witnesses told police a black sedan pulled up, someone got out and fired toward the crowd, then ran back to the car and got in before it drove off.

The shooting created chaos, with dozens of teens diving to the ground and running scared. A neighbor who heard the gunfire described seeing the teens scattering and hearing the several pops.

Angel was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

By Sunday, a memorial with flowers and teddy bears had been created at the home where the shooting took place. And Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho weighed in, calling the pain Angel’s family must be feeling unimaginable.

“Thoughts and prayers will do little to bring solace or alleviate the gut-wrenching pain being felt today by the family of the teen killed last night during a Halloween party,” Carvalho wrote on Twitter.