Police search for two people who stole $100,000 in jewelry from a Coral Way penthouse
Miami police are searching for two people who they say stole a very valuable safe from a Coral Way penthouse.
Detectives say the woman left her home, located on the 2700 block of Southwest 27th Avenue, about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. When she returned at 5:35 the next morning, the lock to her apartment had been broken and her safe was missing. The safe contained about $100,000 in jewelry, according to police.
The parking garage’s surveillance footage shows one man unsuccessfully attempting to load the safe into a white Nissan Juke. Several minutes later, he returns with a second person who helps him complete the job.
Both suspects were dressed similarly in dark hoodies and pants. The first suspect covered half of his face with a mask and wore black and white sneakers.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).
