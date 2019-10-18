Police search for two people who stole $100,000 in jewelry from a Coral Way penthouse

Miami police are searching for two people who they say stole a very valuable safe from a Coral Way penthouse.

Detectives say the woman left her home, located on the 2700 block of Southwest 27th Avenue, about 8:45 p.m. Saturday. When she returned at 5:35 the next morning, the lock to her apartment had been broken and her safe was missing. The safe contained about $100,000 in jewelry, according to police.

The parking garage’s surveillance footage shows one man unsuccessfully attempting to load the safe into a white Nissan Juke. Several minutes later, he returns with a second person who helps him complete the job.

Both suspects were dressed similarly in dark hoodies and pants. The first suspect covered half of his face with a mask and wore black and white sneakers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Burglary Unit at (305) 603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).