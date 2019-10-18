Cops charge one but still searching for two others accused of robbing a Davie Walgreens

Two suspects are wanted in connection with the robbery of a Davie Walgreens, according to police.

Davie police say two women and a man stole numerous bottles of liquor from the store, located at 13628 SR 84, Sunday evening.

The three people entered the store around 8:30 p.m. and spent the next 15 minutes waiting for most of the customers to clear out, according to police.

Surveillance footage shows the man hurdling the counter and attacking the clerk as he tried to page for help on his walkie-talkie. One woman can be seen hopping over the counter to join in the attack while the other leaves the store with her arms full of bottles.

The video ends with the two attackers leaving the store as the manager comes to the clerk’s aid.

Police said the three made off with roughly $260 worth of liquor. One of the women, Randazia Bryant, was caught shortly after police received the robbery call, according to law enforcement officials. Bryant, 22, faces petit theft and resisting arrest charges.

The identities and whereabouts of the other two are still unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Davie police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).