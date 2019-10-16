He was found nude holding a hammer in a warehouse, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

Personal hygiene should always be a priority — except at a crime scene.

Joseph Bieniek, 24, was arrested Saturday on multiple charges after police say he vandalized a local business, stripped down to his birthday suit and showered there, according to his arrest report.

An United Plumbing employee told Lee County deputies that he had discovered a nude Bieniek holding a hammer inside the warehouse early Saturday morning. Before being spotted, Bieniek had driven a forklift from United Plumbing to the neighboring iMold to penetrate the property’s fence, surveillance video shows.

Once inside, deputies say he began smashing office and vehicle windows with the hammer. Bieniek then returned to United Plumbing, shed his clothes and jumped into the shower. That’s when things got loud.

“[The employee] finally heard several bangs and came out of his office to find Bieniek standing naked in the warehouse with a hammer in his hand,” the deputy wrote.

Although Bieniek never threatened him, the employee quickly flagged down a Lee County deputy who took the Cape Coral native into custody. A subsequent review of surveillance footage showed Bieniek causing more than $11,000 worth of damage, the report says.

Court records show Bieniek faces several charges including burglary, grand theft and criminal mischief. Bieniek posted his $26,500 bond Saturday morning, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

The motive of Bieniek’s destructive rampage was not immediately clear.