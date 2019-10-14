Crime
Police say he called 911 over and over to report a crime – roommate had stolen his weed
People call 911 for a lot of reasons. But snitching on themselves?
A Pasco County sheriff’s deputy says one man repeatedly called police over the weekend because his roommate had allegedly stolen his weed. The sheriff’s office posted the deputy’s reaction on Twitter Saturday night.
“He’s upset so he keeps calling 911,” Deputy Zalva said, trying to hide a smile. “So I have to give him a call to tell him to stop calling about his weed.”
Less than an hour later, the deputy provided an update.
“He started to freak out a little bit on the phone and hung up on me shortly after,” Zalva said.
It was not clear whether the man was arrested for drug possession or if his roommate confessed to a crime.
Comments