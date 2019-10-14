Police say he called 911 over and over to report a crime – roommate had stolen his weed

SHARE COPY LINK

People call 911 for a lot of reasons. But snitching on themselves?

A Pasco County sheriff’s deputy says one man repeatedly called police over the weekend because his roommate had allegedly stolen his weed. The sheriff’s office posted the deputy’s reaction on Twitter Saturday night.

“He’s upset so he keeps calling 911,” Deputy Zalva said, trying to hide a smile. “So I have to give him a call to tell him to stop calling about his weed.”

Someone called dispatch because his weed was stolen. Deputy Zalva is making contact. #TweetAlong pic.twitter.com/eDTZv8YhiD — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) October 13, 2019

Less than an hour later, the deputy provided an update.

“He started to freak out a little bit on the phone and hung up on me shortly after,” Zalva said.

Update on our welfare check and the previous call of someone’s drugs being stolen! #TweetAlong pic.twitter.com/2ijaXZgGxf — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) October 13, 2019

It was not clear whether the man was arrested for drug possession or if his roommate confessed to a crime.