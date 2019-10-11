He took methamphetamine and cocaine before work, cops say. His job? Middle school teacher

Guy Raynak Gadsden County Sheriff's Office

While being an educator comes with a lot of stress, one Florida teacher might want to reconsider his coping methods.

Guy Raynak, 44, faces a felony drug possession charge after police found the middle school teacher passed out in a Burger King bathroom, according to his arrest report.

Raynak, who teaches at James A. Shanks Middle in Quincy, Fla.., began his Monday like most educators: with a much-needed energy shot. While coffee is usually the preferred fix, the report says Raynak used methamphetamine and cocaine.

For lunch, he headed to Burger King where he popped a Xanax, the report continues. A Quincy police officer later found him in the fast food chain’s bathroom and immediately called an ambulance.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The narcotic cocktail really started to kick in at the hospital.

“While in the exam room he was intermittently masturbating, throwing water and crawling around on the floor,” the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office deputy wrote.

The erratic behavior didn’t stop there. At one point, Raynak emerged from the bathroom holding his genitalia which had a sexually explicit item around it, the report says.

Once Raynak was medically cleared, he was arrested and charged with drug possession after deputies said the teacher had 25 Xanax pills on him. He posted his $2500 bond Tuesday morning.

It was not immediately clear whether he returned to work. The Gadsden County School District did not return the Miami Herald’s request for comment on Friday.