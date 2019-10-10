Crime

‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway after a body was found at a cow pasture

Detectives are investigating a “suspicious death” after a man’s body was found inside a cow pasture.

The body was found in the pasture near Hypoluxo Road and Military Trail in unincorporated Boynton Beach shortly after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

“This death is being investigated as a suspicious death,” according to the sheriff’s office.

No other details were immediately available.

This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.

