A suspect has been arrested in car burglary that led to a disabled dog dying

SHARE COPY LINK

An arrest has been made in a car burglary that led to the death of a disabled dog Thursday morning.

Jephthe Jean Francois, 19, was arrested on 15 charges, including vehicle theft and animal abuse, according to Broward County jail records.

The robbery happened Oct. 3 in a Dollar Tree parking lot in Oakland Park. Wanda Ferrari was driving the car, parked it in a handicapped spot and went into the store.

Inside the car was Zorra, a 13-year-old Husky-Shepherd mix with paralyzed back legs.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Monday, 100+ Dogs of the Everglades Florida, who helped in the search for the dog, posted on its Facebook page that Zorra had been found dead.

The car had been discovered the next day abandoned in a Sunrise Apartment Complex and had been retrieved by a towing company, the group said.

At the towing yard, according to the post, “the smell is beyond words, maggots everywhere.”

“To the monster who did this to Zorra may you burn in hell!” the post said.

Ferrari told Local 10, “I really needed Zorra to go through this bout of cancer with me. She’d been through the last one with me, but they said they were doing everything that they possibly could and would continue to do what they definitely could do to make sure this person comes to justice.”

100+ Dogs of the Everglades Florida also posted the news of Francois’ arrest along with a strong message.

“Face of the devil! Justice for Zorra,” it wrote on its Facebook page.

Francois remains in the jail on an unknown bond pending a trial.