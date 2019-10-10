He tried on baby clothes, masturbated, then robbed the house in a bra and pantie

Christopher Lee Strickland Escambia County Sheriff's Office

A Pensacola man is behind bars after cops say he broke into a woman’s house, tried on her infant child’s clothes and forced her to watch pornography as he pleasured himself on her couch.

Christopher Strickland, 36, was arrested last Wednesday on charges including aggravated assault, grand theft and robbery, according to his arrest report.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the woman’s home around 10:40 a.m. on June 2. Roughly five hours earlier, the woman allegedly woke up to find the assailant draped in two bras, female underwear and a skirt-like cloth wrapped around his waist, standing in her bedroom doorway. She screamed; he then jumped on top of her and put a knife to her throat, the report said.

The assailant then dragged the woman by her hair to different parts of the house, stopping once to unsuccessfully try on her baby’s clothes. In her living room, he forced her to watch porn while he masturbated, the deputy wrote.

After completion, the assailant rubbed the semen across his torso, went into more rooms and then left the residence with more than $2,000 worth her property, the report continued.

The assailant dropped several items, including a glass pipe and a vehicle headrest, as he gallivanted around the home for three hours. A DNA analysis of the headrest and a subsequent photographic lineup eventually led to Strickland’s arrest, according to investigators.

Jail records show Strickland is being held at an Escambia County jail on $58,000 bond. A review of Strickland’s past convictions reveal that he’s served four years in state prison for various charges including grand theft and drug possession.