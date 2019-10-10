Watch as two men rob people in Miami-Dade flea market parking lot. They have not been found.

SHARE COPY LINK

Recently released video shows the moment two armed men robbed citizens parked in a Miami-Dade flea market parking lot. The suspects are still on the loose and the police need help identifying them.

On Wednesday, Miami-Dade police released the video of the robbery that took place at the Tropicana Flea Market parking lot, at 2951 NW 36th St., during the morning hours of Sept. 15.

The video shows two men approaching a woman standing next to a car in the parking lot at about 6:45 a.m.

One of the men pulled out a gun, pointed it at her and demanded her belongings, including her wallet and phone. The man then opened the door of the occupied car, and pointed the gun at its two passengers, also demanding their property.

As the men walked away, a shot was fired in the woman’s direction. The men then ran to another victim in the parking lot and as he was standing next to his car, stole his property and pistol whipped him before running away.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the man in the parking lot.

If anyone has information on the armed robbery, police ask to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.