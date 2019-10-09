Two bodies were found near the Hollywood Boardwalk. Their deaths may be linked, cops say

Hollywood police believe the deaths of two people found just over half a mile from one other might be connected, the agency said. Miami Herald File

Hollywood police believe the deaths of two people found just over half a mile from one other might be connected, the agency said.

Law enforcement officials were notified of a middle-aged white woman’s body floating in the water at roughly 2:30 a.m. Tuesday near the 700 block of North Boardwalk, according to Hollywood police.

The investigation into her death led detectives to an address in the 300 block of New York Street. There, they found the body of a white male, police said.

Investigators now think this wasn’t a random act of violence after discovering the two individuals knew each other.

Police are asking people to come forward if they heard or saw anything in the area of the Hollywood Beach North Boardwalk from Fillmore to New York streets between 11 p.m. on Oct. 8 to the early morning of Oct. 9.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4411 while tipsters can can e-mail or text hollywoodpdtips@hollywoodfl.org. People can also contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS) or www.browardcrimestoppers.org.