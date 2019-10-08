Crime
MDC campus sees increased police presence as letter says someone is killing at the college
Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson campus saw an increased police presence Tuesday as reports say a handwritten note — deemed a threat — was taped to one of its buildings.
Just before 4 p.m., The Reporter, the college’s student newspaper, tweeted that there was police activity at Wolfson Campus due to a handwritten note that had been taped to Building 8.
City of Miami police said they have found “a possible threat via a note.” Unsure of the note’s credibility or its relation to the school, police took precautionary measures and checked the area out.
At 5:32 p.m., The college’s alert system tweeted that an all clear was issued by public safety officials.
As to the note that put the campus on high alert, Catherine Ravelo tweeted a photo of what could have been the cause of the increased activity.
The photo showed a handwritten note tapped to a glass that read:
Angel of Death
Pete Tate is Angel of Death in this neighborhood. Many Pete Tate killers doing killing in the garage, in the College Building, in the City National Building.
Angel of Death is Pete Tate killers send by Isaac Tate in the Mormon Church [indecipherable]. Leaders Issac Tate to kill you to take your money and cars
FBI-Donnie
While Miami police did not confirm to the Herald if the letter photographed was the one in question, The Reporter tweeted that police confirmed to them that the handwritten note pictured was taped to the wall and was a threat against the college. It was placed outside Room 8118 in the college’s Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex.
