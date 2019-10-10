He targeted a senior at a South Florida mall to grope her, cops say. She isn’t the first

Broward Sheriff's Office

A man is behind bars after police say he groped a 72-year-old woman at a shopping mall for the second time in the last month.

Leo Pierre-Jerome, 32, was arrested Monday on a charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against an elderly person, and is being held at Broward’s Main Jail with no bond. He was out on bond after he was charged with battery on an elderly person on Sept. 16.

On Monday, Plantation police received a call about a fight in the food court at Broward Mall, 8000 W. Broward Blvd.

A Secret Service agent, who happened to be shopping at the mall, told police he detained Pierre-Jerome after he saw him grab the butt of a 72-year-old woman who was trying to run away from him, according to the police report.

The woman told police she was sitting at a table in the food court when she felt Pierre-Jerome walk up from behind her and grab her breasts. Before she had a chance to react, her sister yelled “stop” at him, the report said.

The woman jumped up and began to run away from him. While trying to escape, she told police she felt him grabbing her butt and breasts very hard. That’s when the Secret Service agent intervened.

Pierre-Jerome ran and tripped and the agent handcuffed him, the police report said.

On Sept. 16, Pierre-Jerome was arrested after police say he grabbed a 68-year-old woman’s buttocks as she shopped in the dress department of Marshalls in Sawgrass Mills Mall, at 12801 W Sunrise Blvd.

The incident, according to a police report, was captured on the store’s surveillance camera. Pierre-Jerome was later found in the mall’s food court. He posted $1,000 bond on Oct. 3, according to court records.