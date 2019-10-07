Crime
Police investigating possible gunshots at Broward College
Police are investigating possible gunshots at Broward College’s South Campus, Pembroke Pines police said.
“We do not have any evidence regarding a shooting at this time,” Pines police Tweeted at 3:41 p.m.
Police are conducting a search of the campus at 7200 Pines Blvd.
The college was placed on lockdown for precautionary reasons, according to police. As of this writing, they still remain on lock down.
Police have asked that people stay away from the area.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
