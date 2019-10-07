Crime

Police investigating possible gunshots at Broward College

Police are investigating possible gunshots at Broward College’s South Campus, Pembroke Pines police said.

“We do not have any evidence regarding a shooting at this time,” Pines police Tweeted at 3:41 p.m.

Police are conducting a search of the campus at 7200 Pines Blvd.

The college was placed on lockdown for precautionary reasons, according to police. As of this writing, they still remain on lock down.

Police have asked that people stay away from the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

Profile Image of C. Isaiah Smalls II
C. Isaiah Smalls II
C. Isaiah Smalls II is a reporter covering breaking and trending news for the Miami Herald. Previously, he worked for ESPN’s The Undefeated as part of their inaugural class of Rhoden Fellows. He is a graduate of both Columbia University and Morehouse College.
