Police investigating possible gunshots at Broward College

Police are investigating possible gunshots at Broward College’s South Campus, Pembroke Pines police said.

“We do not have any evidence regarding a shooting at this time,” Pines police Tweeted at 3:41 p.m.

Police are conducting a search of the campus at 7200 Pines Blvd.

The college was placed on lockdown for precautionary reasons, according to police. As of this writing, they still remain on lock down.

Police have asked that people stay away from the area.

Officers are on scene at Broward College (7200 Pines Blvd) regarding a suspicious incident/possible gunshots heard in the area. At this time we do not have any evidence confirming that shots were fired; officers are conducting a search of the campus at this time. pic.twitter.com/aK46sOWCFq — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) October 7, 2019

we heard gunshots from our classroom in broward college we are on lockdown @OfficialJoelF — Opal (@opallevii) October 7, 2019