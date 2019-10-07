Crime

Cuban artist Jacob Forever says a safe, jewelry and more were stolen from Miami Lakes home

Cuban musician Jacob Forever says his Miami Lakes home was burglarized early Sunday morning.

The singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share the details of the incident, which he says occurred at roughly 3 a.m.

Surveillance footage posted on his Instagram story shows three masked individuals using power drills to open a door to the home. Although he and his wife were not home, Forever said his 3-year-old daughter was asleep inside at the time.

“Just thinking that my daughter was inside with that is enough to not rest until I find the person,” Forever wrote on Instagram.

The thieves stole a safe, copies of his car keys as well as thousands of dollars worth of jewelry, according to the ‘Quiereme’ singer.

View this post on Instagram

Hola a todos mis seguidores, ustedes saben que yo no soy persona de dedicarle tiempo a las cosas negativas, ni mucho menos hacer público los problemas personales , pero esto que me pasó hoy lo tengo que hacer público para que todos los artistas y personas que tienen cosas que hayan logrado con tanto sudor y sacrificio tengan cuidado con quien traen a sus vidas y a sus casas, yo para llegar donde estoy he tenido que sacrificarme mucho en la vida, vengo de una familia muy humilde y muy pobre donde cuando niño tenia solo un par de zapatos para todo el año. Hoy de 3 a 4am mientras yo estaba en la calle con mi esposa me robaron en casa metiéndose por la puerta del pasillo izquierdo, se llevaron muchas cosas que me han costado mucho obtenerlas trabajando duro, estando mi hija dentro durmiendo con su nana que la cuida se metieron y acabaron, es muy triste ver que esto sigue pasando mi gente, saben por qué ? Porque esto es gente que uno mismo tiene cerca de uno. Me robaron cadenas de un valor de 10 mil dólares y cadenas de 60 mil incluyendo Rolex y muchas cosas más, también copia de las llaves de mis carros y pasaportes, arrancaron la caja fuerte del lugar donde muy pocas personas cercanas sabían que estaba ok, yo no sé cuál de las pocas personas que pienso fue, pero si se que pronto voy a saberlo, y desde ahora me estoy resingando en el que sea un millón de veces, por favor discúlpenme las malas palabras todas las personas que lean esto, pero este singao que haya hecho esto las tiene que pagar y muy pronto, hay que ponerle freno a los trastes cara de palos que nos rodean mi gente, saben porque hablo así y estoy así? No solo por todo lo que me robaron si no por algo más importante que toda esa mierda, (mi hija de 3 añitos) que estaba dentro con su nana, por suerte no estaba despierta como siempre a esa hora, solo de pensar que mi hija estaba dentro con eso es suficiente para no descansar hasta encontrar las persona, saben que a mi mucha gente me dicen cosas y siempre quieren joder mi vida porque no me meto con nadie y no hago caso a nadie, pero esto es algo serio y no se va a quedar así, agradezco cualquier información q puedan dar, gracias por su tiempo

A post shared by Jacob Forever (@jacobforever) on

A Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson said they were investigating the burglary.

Profile Image of C. Isaiah Smalls II
C. Isaiah Smalls II
C. Isaiah Smalls II is a reporter covering breaking and trending news for the Miami Herald. Previously, he worked for ESPN’s The Undefeated as part of their inaugural class of Rhoden Fellows. He is a graduate of both Columbia University and Morehouse College.
  Comments  