A passenger who bolted toward plane is taken into custody at Miami airport, police say

A man had to be forcibly removed from a flight after he rushed down the jetbridge at the Miami International Airport, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Monday while American Airlines flight 1060 to Newark was boarding.

Law enforcement officials say they were initially called in reference to a ticketed passenger who was acting a “little too friendly” and “odd.”

As the 6:50 a.m. flight began to board, the man ran past the gate agent and down the jetway. He was stopped before entering the aircraft, according to airline officials.

Once police arrived, they determined the man to be in some sort of “crisis.” He was stopped before getting on the flight, handcuffed and taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, police said.

Airline officials said the flight was evacuated because of the man’s comments. The plane was then taken to the “penalty box,” where it was swept to ensure its safety.

It was not immediately clear why the man decided to force his way onto the plane. Airline officials believe the man was possibly intoxicated.