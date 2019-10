Getty Images/iStockphoto

Miami-Dade Police responded to a two-man gun fight Saturday morning that left one person dead.

The men had been involved in a confrontation when they began to shoot at each other in the 200 block of NE 183rd Street. east of Miami Gardens.

One man died on the scene. Homicide detectives were reviewing relevant security footage just before noon Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.