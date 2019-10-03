Arrest made in murder of man who refused to give up his car in parking lot, cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

A man wanted in the shooting death of a 25-year-old in an Opa-locka parking lot has been arrested in Georgia, police said Thursday.

Khahijah Byrd, 23, who lives in Columbus, Georgia, was arrested this week and charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Sept. 13, Frank Labady, 25, was sitting in his parked Chevrolet Malibu at 13004 Alexandria Drive when someone approached him with a gun, police said. Labady, according to cops, did not turn over the car.

He was then fatally shot as he tried to drive away.

The details on what led detectives to Byrd were not immediately available.

Byrd served over a year in prison after being convicted on charges including robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted kidnapping, records show.