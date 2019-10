SHARE COPY LINK

One person is dead and two were injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting at an Opa-locka apartment complex.

The shooting happened at 3:11 p.m. at The Gardens Apartments, 13450 Aswan Rd. Miami-Dade police are investigating the homicide. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the two other victims to hospitals, one as a trauma alert.

This is breaking news story will be updated as more is available.

