Uber driver arrested after cops say he peeked in bedroom windows of Coral Gables homes

SHARE COPY LINK

A woman looked out her bedroom window only to see a man looking back at her.

The woman, who was getting undressed, called police.

The man disappeared.

Fast-forward several months, and the same thing happened to another woman in the same Coral Gables neighborhood.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

On Wednesday, Coral Gables police said that with the help of Ring doorbell footage and some investigative work, detectives found the person peeking in windows.

Yoel Diaz Hernandez, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of voyeurism and two counts of trespass to an occupied structure.

According to Hernandez’s arrest report, the first incident happened Jan. 10 at a home in the 4000 block of Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

“The defendant entered the victim’s property without her consent in order to reach her bedroom window,” a detective wrote in the report.

A few months later, someone spotted something strange on their Ring doorbell camera and reported it to police, said Kelly Denham, a spokeswoman for Coral Gables police. The footage showed a man walking up to a window and peeking in. No one was home at the time, Denham said.

Then on Aug. 27, a woman was in her bedroom in the 5000 block of Ponce de Leon Boulevard when she saw someone looking at her. She reported it, and detectives realized the description sounded similar to the January incident, Denham said.

Detectives were able to get a license plate tag number of a car in the area, which led them to Hernandez. They soon learned he was an Uber driver. Detectives then tracked several fares to the area in question, according to the police reports.

On Tuesday, officers located Hernandez, who admitted to both incidents, police say.

“He basically said, ‘Yes, that’s me,’ ” Denham said.

Detectives now fear Hernandez has done this other times.

“We don’t know his travel area and we don’t if there are any other victims,” Denham said.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to call their local police department, the Coral Gables Police Department at 305-442-1600 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).