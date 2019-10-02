She shook her baby out of anger at his father, cops say. She’s now charged with murder.

SHARE COPY LINK

A Florida mother has been charged with the murder of her 5-month-old son, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Burgandie Marquez, 30, was arrested Saturday on a child abuse charge after detectives said she shook her son Mason, investigators said. Marquez’s charges were upgraded Tuesday evening following Mason’s death on Monday.

Investigators say Marquez admitted that a phone conversation with Mason’s father on Thursday led to her being “too rough” with the child. Marquez told detectives that she angrily yanked the infant up from the ground twice, causing the baby’s head to snap backward. She also confessed to not supporting her son’s head while running up and down the stairs with Mason under her arm.

The following morning, Marquez noticed Mason was having seizures but attempted to console him instead of seeking medical attention.

Mason’s condition only worsened throughout the day. While traveling to meet with Mason’s father in Pasco County, Marquez stopped at a gas station to seek help. The child was eventually airlifted to St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa.

Medical staff told law enforcement that Mason needed to be placed on life support due to a severe brain bleed.

On Monday, Mason was taken off life support and died, the sheriff’s office said. His death led Pinellas detectives to add one count of first-degree murder to Marquez’s charges, investigators said. She also faces burglary charges stemming from an out-of-county warrant.

Since 2012, court records show Marquez has served time for drug possession, petty theft and driving under the influence involving property damage.