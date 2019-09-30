Fight at strip club escalates to gunfire on highway ramp, three injured, FHP says

Getty Images

An early morning argument at a Miami Gardens strip club turned into an exchange of gunfire Monday, with three people wounded who are expected to recover.

Florida Highway Patrol Spokesman Alejandro Camacho said there was some type of altercation between two groups of people at The Office, 250 NE 183rd St., just before 6 a.m., when three people inside a silver GMC truck took off toward I-95.

But the truck never made it to the highway.

At some point along the Miami Gardens Drive ramp headed north, a black car pulled up and gunfire was exchanged between the two vehicles. The black car, took off and had not been found by Monday afternoon. Two people in the GMC truck were transported to Aventura Hospital. A third person was taken there by ambulance.