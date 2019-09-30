Crime

‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash arrested in Florida for domestic battery

How to support victims of domestic abuse

Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. By
Up Next
Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. By

Pasco County sheriff’s deputies responded to the home of actress Stacey Lauretta Dash just before 9 p.m. on Sunday and charged the “Clueless” star with domestic violence, according to an arrest report.

Deputies say Dash and her husband got into a verbal argument that turned physical when Dash pushed her husband and slapped him in the face.

According to the report, the victim also suffered “red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed.”

Dash was booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Facility without incident.

Dash and her husband were married this past spring in a secret wedding in Florida. This is Dash’s fourth marriage.

She is best known for her role in the 1995 film “Clueless” and the television spin-off of the feature film.

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  