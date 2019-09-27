He offered to take blind woman home. Instead, he raped her outside a Walgreens, cops say

Brandon Barther Broward Sheriff's Office

She rode with her “homeboys” to a nightclub and waited in the car.

Another man saw her and asked her if she wanted a ride home.

The woman, who is legally blind, agreed, deputies say. But instead of taking her home, he stopped at a Deerfield Beach Walgreens and raped her, according to a report.

DNA linked Brandon Barther, 36, to the crime, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Barther was arrested Thursday and was being held Friday in Broward’s Main Jail.

According to the report, the incident happened Sept. 8, 2018. The woman, who BSO did not identify, told arriving deputies that she had been raped across the street in the Walgreens parking lot.

“The victim was unable to provide a description of the male due to being legally blind,” a deputy wrote in the report.

The woman told deputies that the man told her he was stopping at the Walgreens. He then said “you owe me,” before getting on top of her and raping her, according to the report.

Barther then drove her across the street to a convenience store at to 920 E. Atlantic Blvd., bought a beer and gave it to her, police said.

Another woman saw the woman’s bruises and called 911. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be examined.

DNA results came back in June linking Barther to the crime, BSO said.

Barther served a year in prison from 2006 to 2007 for drug charges, records show.