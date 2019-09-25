Cops focus on Belle Glade man in burning death of transgender woman, but make no arrest

Jamson Richemond Hendry County Sheriff's Department

Police have identified a Belle Glade man in connection with the murder of Bee Love Slater, according to a statement Wednesday from the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamson Richemond, 29, has been named “a person of interest” in Slater’s death, the sheriff’s office said. He had not been charged as of Wednesday, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Deputies received a warrant to search Richemond’s residence on South WC Owen Avenue last Friday. A woman inside the home did not respond to requests for comment from NBC-2.

Slater, 23, was found burned beyond recognition in a vehicle on the morning of Sept. 4.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

“This homicide has been one of the most gruesome homicides I’ve seen,” Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden said in an earlier statement.

Richemond allegedly made a post on Facebook that said “Somebody need to kill B-Love”, according to NBC-2.

Richemond has also been called a person of interest in the murder of Jamal “Jampack” Hubert, a 30-year-old man found in a canal in Palm Beach County in June.

Richemond has previously been arrested for charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault in a 2012 case, but the charges were eventually dropped.