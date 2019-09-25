Hialeah student charged with creating kill list of 23. Title: ‘People that are gonna die’

Using data from the Florida Department of Corrections, a new paper compared the recidivism rates of foreign-born and native-born individuals formerly incarcerated for felonies. It found immigrants are significantly less likely to reoffend. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Hialeah teenager was arrested last week after compiling a kill list of 27 students and teachers and threatening to execute them on Friday, police said.

The list was titled: “People that are gonna die.”

The 15-year-old, who the Miami Herald is not naming because of his age, was taken into custody at his home and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

According to police, the student at iMater Academy Charter Middle/High School in Hialeah warned some students not to attend school the day he planned to carry out the attack and said he had a friend who was expelled from the school in 2018 after bringing a weapon to class.

“The defendant said he and Julio planned on shooting the school together, but that Julio told the defendant he [was] no longer interested to be a part of it,” the arresting officer wrote in the student’s arrest report.

Police said they were called to the school at 651 W. 20th St., in Hialeah on Sept. 23 by the principal after several students warned teachers of the student’s plan. Officers then drove to the student’s home and spoke with his mother.

The student handed police a list containing the names of the 23 students and four teachers he planned to kill, according to the student’s arrest report. The student told police that he planned to use his father’s gun to shoot up the school, but that he didn’t know where it was.

iMater Principal Teresa M. Santalo released a statement Wednesday saying police were notified as soon as she learned of the student’s intentions.

“Mater administrators take every threat and rumor regarding the safety of our students, faculty and staff very seriously and will follow up on anything that may be of concern,” Santalo said.