He was known as Dr. Love as he worked hospital halls. The tricky teen is now a free man

The man behind a widely circulated meme is no longer behind bars, prison records show.

Malachi Love-Robinson, commonly referred to as “Dr. Love,” was released from prison Monday, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. Having been given credit for time served, his release comes 20 months into a 3 1/2-year sentence.

Love-Robinson, 22, made headlines in February 2016 when he was arrested for impersonating a doctor. His scheme was uncovered after examining an undercover cop out of his West Palm Beach office. He was 18 at the time.

In a different case, Love-Robinson faced accusations of examining an 86-year-old woman for stomach pain then defrauding her of almost $35,000.

Love-Robinson also served a year in a Virginia prison for fraud before being sentenced in Florida, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Prior to being caught with an illegal medical practice, the Sun Sentinel reported that Love-Robinson used to dress like a doctor and wander the halls of St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm. No charges were filed.

After his February arrest, Love-Robinson denied all allegations and told the Palm Beach Post that he only practiced holistic and alternative medicine.