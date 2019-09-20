They tried to smuggle $5.4 million worth of weed, cops say. A K-9 sniffed it out

K-9 Piet sits with his 624-pound haul after Florida Highway Patrol arrested Huong Le and Tam Dinh on numerous narcotics charges. Florida Highway Patrol Orlando

This bust gave moving weight a whole new meaning.

K-9 Piet led state troopers to uncovering more than $5.4 million worth of marijuana being smuggled in the back of a U-Haul truck Tuesday night, the Florida Highway Patrol in Orlando said.

Troopers arrested the truck’s driver, 34-year-old Huong Le, and passenger, 36-year-old Tam Dinh, on possession and transportation of narcotics charges, according to their arrest report.

A simple traffic stop led to this discovery. Dinh and Le were originally pulled over for failure to maintain a lane after the truck drove over a cement curb. The K-9’s trusty sniffer did the rest.

Once Piet signaled the truck contained drugs, the trooper asked the duo what they were hauling. Their answers differed and Dinh began stammering, according to the report.

A search of the truck only confirmed Piet’s senses. The trailer contained numerous boxes, each with five to six vacuum-sealed packages that amounted to 624 pounds of marijuana.

The two were transported to the Orange County Jail and held on $84,000 bond. Court records show they posted bond on Thursday.

FHP K-9 Piet alerted to 624 pounds of marijuana being smuggled in the back of a U-Haul truck, in Orlando, after a trooper conducted a traffic stop. Both the driver and passenger were arrested on Tuesday night. The street value is over 5.6 million dollars. Thanks to #FHP K-9. pic.twitter.com/r4iw7vW7Un — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) September 19, 2019