Miami man who attacked woman in elevator had another incident moments before, cops say

A Miami man on probation was arrested on a burglary with battery charge in connection to a 68-year-old woman who was attacked Wednesday morning in the elevator of her Miami Beach apartment, police say.

Miami Beach police picked up Martin Bodden, 23, for questioning after he was spotted Thursday morning near 41st Street on the boardwalk, according to his arrest report. He later admitted to attacking the woman.

Bodden also confessed to a robbery that occurred in a Walgreens, located at 4049 Pine Tree Drive, just minutes before the attack. In that case, he snatched an iPhone out of another woman’s back pocket and fled the store.

From there, Bodden traveled to 4747 Collins Ave. where he followed the 68-year-old into an elevator. The woman had just returned from jogging, shortly after 8 a.m..

Once the doors closed, he “attempted to pull her skirt and shirt up,” an officer wrote in an incident report.

She pushed all the elevator buttons and ran out screaming for help when the doors opened on the fourth floor, police said.

Bodden faces several charges including a strong-arm robbery and burglary with battery. He’s being held without bond at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

His probation for a separate grand theft conviction started Monday.