Instagram video shows missing Florida teen, 16, tied up and crying, family tells cops

The aunt of a missing Broward teenager told police Thursday she received a video call from the girl’s Instagram account showing 16-year-old Destiny Rose tied to a chair with a rope around her neck.

Rose, a habitual runaway, has been missing since Aug. 20. She was last seen at the Alpha Group Home in Southwest Ranches.

When her aunt, Shanna Champion, answered the video call, she made contact with a Hispanic man who filmed Rose crying while bound to a chair, police said. The video call was not saved as a recording.

“If you actually cared about her, you would be here to get her,” the anonymous man said to Champion before hanging up the call, police said.

The man was described as being in his late 20s to early 30s with a crew cut and a short patch of facial hair on his chin.

Anyone with information about Rose’s whereabouts is advised to call Davie Police at 954-693-8200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).