A couple had more than $1 million in fake watches, cops say. They could get time for that

Deva Overman (left), Steven Price (right) Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office

A South Florida couple has been arrested and charged with selling fake goods after deputies discovered nearly $2 million in counterfeit luxury items in their possession, court records show.

Steven Price, 32, and Deva Overman, 37, are accused of using social media to operate a counterfeit luxury items ring, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said. Overman would use her account to market the items while Price handled sales, deputies said.

Their inventory was a rapper’s dream. The couple had fake Rolexes, Cartiers, Hublots and Richard Milles, according to a probable cause affidavit.

PBSO was initially tipped off to Price’s dealings on Wednesday, the affidavit stated. Using the LetsGo App, investigators arranged a meet-up to purchase four watches from Price who boasted about his business.

“Price also stated that he is ‘the biggest in South Florida’ and that he sells ‘400 pieces a month,’” the detective wrote.

Once the transaction was complete, the undercover team promptly arrested Price and seized 37 watches as well as a firearm. These watches were valued at about $1.15 million.

The detectives later obtained a search warrant for the couple’s home, where they said they found Overman with even more counterfeit watches valued at roughly $450,000. She was taken into custody and deputies said she later confessed.

Price and Overman are being held at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center on $5,000 bond each. Their next court date is set for Oct. 18.

