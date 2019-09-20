One woman had a stroke, another used a wheelchair. A nurse sexually assaulted both, cops say

Falo Kane Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

A former nursing assistant accused of sexually assaulting his female patients has been arrested, police said.

Falo Kane, 32, is charged with multiple counts of sexual battery stemming from allegations that he inappropriately touched several women under his care during a three-year period.

Kane worked at several healthcare facilities where he’d target older women, according to his arrest reports.

Clearwater police said the first incident occurred in May 2016. While changing the adult diaper of a disabled stroke patient, Kane forcefully kissed her and then sexually battered her, police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Kane continued assaulting patients well into 2019, according to police. At two separate facilities, he sexually battered one woman while bathing her and sexually battered another who used a wheelchair, police said.

It was not clear how police learned of the incidents.

Kane confessed after being arrested on Monday, his complaint affidavit says. He also mentioned having a fetish for older women and writing an apology letter to them, police said.

Jail records show Kane was charged with simple battery in 2018. He was subsequently released the next day. Hospital officials suspended him due to a patient’s complaint but admitted they had no idea about his arrest, according to the AP.

Kane is being held without bond in a Pinellas County jail.