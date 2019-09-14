Hialeah man caught with undressed 13-year-old inside a truck in Key Largo, cops say

Orlando Cabrera Vichot, 40, was arrested on two counts of sexual battery of a minor after deputies reported that they found him in a pickup truck with a partially undressed 13-year-old girl on Friday in Key Largo, police said. Monroe County Sheriff's Office

A 40-year-old Hialeah man was charged with two counts of sexual battery of a minor after police in Key Largo found him undressed inside a pickup truck with a 13-year-old girl.

Deputies arrested Orlando Cabrera Vichot on Friday and booked him into a Monroe County jail. He was not issued a bond, according to jail records.

Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a trespassing call before midnight Friday at Homeowners Park near Mile Marker 101.

A teenage boy who was fishing at the park told police that he was there with Vichot and a teenage girl, and that they were inside a black pickup parked nearby.

Vichot was shirtless and his pants were unbuttoned. The girl was partially clothed and told the deputies that she and Vichot had been having sex before police arrived, police said.

In describing the alleged battery to deputies, the girl said she and Vichot have had two other sexual encounters. Deputies notified the girl’s parents and the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Vichot was arrested for petit larceny in Miami-Dade County but a judge dismissed the case in 2005, according to court records.

His arraignment in the Key Largo case is scheduled for Oct. 1, according to jail records.