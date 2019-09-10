‘Serial bandit’ who robbed Aventura bank, six others in U.S., sentenced to 15 years

The FBI released images of a man who investigators say robbed a US Bank Branch in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, Jan. 8, 2019. On Jan. 24, 2019, the FBI identified the man as Jason Lee Robinson and said he was responsible for a total of seven robberies in six states, including Florida. FBI

About a month after he was released from prison on a bank robbery conviction, a Kentucky man prosecutors described as a “traveling bandit” is headed right back.

The office of Miami U.S. Attorney Ariana Fajardo Orshan announced Tuesday that Jason Lee Robinson, 40, had been sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison for committing a string of bank robberies across the country, from South Florida to Utah.

Robinson, who was previously convicted of bank robbery in 2013, pleaded guilty to carrying out the nationwide robberies, federal prosecutors said. He made off with about $24,000 stolen from seven banks in six states between Dec. 28, 2018, and Jan. 17.

His first target — and the only one in Florida — was the Capital Bank on Northeast 29th Place in Aventura. He passed the teller a note demanding money and indicating he was armed. He ran away with $1,900.

Surveillance footage from the nearby Kosher Kingdom on Aventura Boulevard showed Robinson jog from the bank toward the alley behind the supermarket, where he removed a dark blue sweatshirt bearing the phrase “Straight Outta Dallas.”

Investigators later recovered the sweatshirt and the FBI linked Robinson’s appearance — middle-aged white male with facial hair, forearm tattoos and a dark-colored hat with white lettering — with subsequent bank robberies in North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois and Utah, according to court documents.

Robinson was first identified as a potential suspect in the serial bank robberies after police reviewed recent federal prison inmate releases of men with similar descriptions to Robinson. He was to have been on supervised release as of November 2018, and was barred from leaving Kentucky, according to court documents.

He was arrested in Colorado earlier this year. He’s currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami.