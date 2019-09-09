Two adults and a teen sat on a porch. Then bullets flew from a passing car, cops say

Miami Herald File

A man, a woman and a 15-year-old boy were sitting on the porch of a Southwest Miami-Dade home Sunday evening when bullets flew from a passing car, police say.

The man was shot in the buttocks, the woman was shot in her arm and the teen was hit in the back, police say.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 10000 block of SW 174th Terrace in Perrine.

Police say “a dark-colored vehicle, occupied by three masked subjects armed with handguns, approached them” as they sat outside.

The dark car with dark tints then drove away.

The man, 20, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center. The woman, 42, and the teen were taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center.

Both adults are listed in stable condition, and the teenager is listed in critical condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).