Cops say Lee County man punched a dog three times. He now faces animal cruelty charges

Joshua Schlotmann (left) faces aggravated animal cruelty charges after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a video showing the 29-year-old punching his dog Thanos (right). Lee County Sheriff's Office

A Florida man was arrested on aggravated animal cruelty charges for punching his dog, deputies say.

Joshua Schlotmann is charged with a third-degree felony after Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies identified the 29-year-old in a video that shows him abusing his dog.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were contacted about a video was posted online Sunday afternoon. In the video, Schlotmann can be seen pinning the dog to the ground and punching the 9-month-old mixed breed three times with a closed fist.

Deputies were contacted shortly after the video was posted. Detectives located and interviewed Schlotmann near his Lehigh Acres home. He was arrested later. Lee County Domestic Animal Services took his dog, Thanos, into their care.

If convicted, Schlotmann could be fined up to $10,000.

“Not here. Not now. Not ever,” Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement. “I’ll keep throwing these abusers in jail until they get the message that I won’t stand for it.”