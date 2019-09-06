‘This is not OK.’ Cops say man stole $500 in cash from church collection boxes

Doral police released a photo of a man detectives say stole $500 from a Doral church. Doral police

A man walked into a Doral church Monday morning, and he wasn’t there to pray, Doral police said.

Instead the man used a tool to pry open wooden collection boxes throughout Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, at 11691 NW 25th St., and stole about $500. The cash was from weekend offerings from parishioners, according to the church.

We are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the individual who entered Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and stole an estimated $500 in cash from the offering boxes. Anyone with information can contact Detective J. Gallardo at 305-593-6699, ext. 2116. ^RV. pic.twitter.com/KX5NzIBT5O — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) September 6, 2019

“Theft is theft,” said Doral police spokesman Rey Valdes. “But when you steal from a house of worship it’s compounded.”

The man wearing a burgundy shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and possibly a gold watch or bracelet on his left wrist caused about $800 in damages to the boxes, police said.

Mary Ross Agosta, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Miami, said the money in the collection boxes is used to help the church provide assistance to those in need.

“Had this man come forward for assistance, we gladly would have helped him through our Catholic Charities and other ministries,” Agosta said. “A church and other houses of worship are sacred places and any damage caused is a sign of disrespect.”

Valdes said the department hopes getting the man’s image out will help them identify him. The man could be facing two felony charges, including one for vandalizing a house of worship.

“This behavior is totally unacceptable,” Valdes said. “We have to come together as a community and say this is not OK.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Gallardo at 786-562-5641 or 305-593-6699 ext. 2116.