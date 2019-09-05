Alex Vega, renown Miami auto designer to the stars, shot and wounded in ambush attack

A-List celebrities and sports stars look for expensive ‘toys,’ in this Miami shop, The Auto Firm. The Auto Firm has customized more than 400 vehicles since 2010 for sports and music stars looking for luxury, creativity and excellence. Owner and car guru Alex Vega customizes luxury cars. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Auto Firm has customized more than 400 vehicles since 2010 for sports and music stars looking for luxury, creativity and excellence. Owner and car guru Alex Vega customizes luxury cars.

Police detectives are searching for the gunman who shot and critically wounded Alex Vega, a renown Miami auto designer who has customized high-end rides for the likes of celebrities such as Marc Anthony, Luis Fonsi, rapper Rick Ross and a slew of sports stars.

Miami-Dade police revealed Thursday that Vega, 45, was ambushed on Aug. 27 while getting out of his car in the driveway at his home in the 10600 block of Southwest 118th Avenue. “He was shot twice in the back,” said police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta.

The unidentified gunman was dressed in black, had on a mask and wore gloves, Zabaleta said.

A motive for the attack was unknown. Vega is recovering at the hospital. “He’s doing good,” his son told the Miami Herald when reached Thursday evening.

Vega runs The Auto Firm, a Kendall shop that has customized more than 400 vehicles since 2010 for sports and music stars looking for luxury and creativity. Among them are boxing champ Floyd Mayweather and three-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt, whose car was upholstered in the colors of the Jamaican flag: green, black and yellow.

Vega has appeared on the cover of the Miami Herald, while the New York Times dubbed the Auto Firm “Where The Stars Get Their Rides.”

Vega also appeared on a his own TV show on the Discovery network, “The Auto Firm with Alex Vega.” Among clients featured during the 2017 run: singer Teyana Taylor, Zumba creator Beto Perez and New York Mets pitcher Yoenis Cespedes.

The auto designer created his own brand, Avorza. He provided an Avorza edition of a Polaris Slingshot to Fonsi, the singer best known for his mega-hit song Despacito. Fonsi even recorded a video for Vega’s YouTube channel.

Vega’s Instagram page also shows him traveling alongside other Latin stars such as Maluma and Marc Anthony.

“Marc Anthony started out as a client. He wanted to build a limousine and today he’s a friend, a brother, a part of the family,” Vega told the Miami Herald last year.

Anyone with information on the shooting of Vega can call Miami-Dade Police’s Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.