Broward man ‘threw urine fluid’ at prosecutor who secured conviction for attempted murder

- Broward Sheriff's Office

A Broward convict awaiting sentencing attacked the prosecutor on his case in court this week by throwing “urine fluid all over him,” according to a police report released on Thursday.

Albert Narvaez, 28, is now facing an additional charge of battery for his attack on Broward Assistant State Attorney Andrew Newman.

“The urine went inside his mouth and all over his clothing,” according to a Broward Sheriff’s arrest report.

The attack happened Wednesday inside the courtroom of Broward Circuit Judge Susan Alspector.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Narvaez had been jailed and was supposed to be sentenced for attempted murder with a firearm. Prosecutors had secured a conviction at trial against Narvaez for attacking his former girlfriend, holding her at gunpoint inside a car and then shooting at her when she managed to get out and run away in Hallandale Beach.

Newman was the prosecutor who won the case. The arrest report did not say what kind of container Narvaez stored the urine in before throwing it. According to the report, Narvaez charged at the prosecutor, flung the liquid and yelled: “He told me to do it! He pissed one me!” He didn’t say who he was referring to.

Narvaez’s sentencing was postponed.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office will ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint another prosecutors’ office to handle the case, to avoid a conflict of interest since Newman is an employee.

“We are absolutely incensed by what occurred. I wish the public knew the number of threats prosecutors receive on a daily basis, but they have the courage to go into court every day to ensure that justice is pursued against these violent offenders,” Broward Chief Assistant State Attorney Jeff Marcus said in a statement.

The attack happened two months after a similar episode unfolded in a Miami-Dade courtroom.

In June, accused burglar Dorleans Philidor defecated and “cast feces” at a Miami-Dade judge, yelling “It’s protein! It’s good for you!” as officers rushed to subdue him. The judge refused to delay Philidor’s trial — and he was acquitted later that day.

Philidor remains jailed on another burglary case. He has not been charged with the feces attack as the court awaits an evaluation on his mental stability.