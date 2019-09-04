Crime
The Bicycle Thief II: How to Steal $23,000 Worth of Bikes in One Night
Miami police search for bicycle bandit
A burglar stole $23,000 worth of bikes when he hit a high-end Miami bicycle shop, police say.
Surveillance video shows the bicycle thief inside Bike Tech, 1622 NE Second Ave., around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 26. After careful perusal, he started swiping bikes.
Eventually, police say, he stole five bicycles worth a total of $23,000 or $4,600 per bike.
Police say he’s a black male, 5-feet-5 and around 180 pounds with short black hair and a goatee.
Anybody who knows anything can call Miami police robbery division, 305-603-6030, or contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS); via text at 274637 (enter CSMD followed by the tip); or at www.crimestoppersmiami.com.
