The Bicycle Thief II: How to Steal $23,000 Worth of Bikes in One Night

Miami police search for bicycle bandit Miami police say this is part of a five-bike, $23,000 theft from Bike Tech Bicycle Shop 1622 NE Second Ave. Anyone who knows anything can call Miami police at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Miami police say this is part of a five-bike, $23,000 theft from Bike Tech Bicycle Shop 1622 NE Second Ave. Anyone who knows anything can call Miami police at 305-603-6030 or Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

A burglar stole $23,000 worth of bikes when he hit a high-end Miami bicycle shop, police say.

Surveillance video shows the bicycle thief inside Bike Tech, 1622 NE Second Ave., around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 26. After careful perusal, he started swiping bikes.

Eventually, police say, he stole five bicycles worth a total of $23,000 or $4,600 per bike.

Police say he’s a black male, 5-feet-5 and around 180 pounds with short black hair and a goatee.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anybody who knows anything can call Miami police robbery division, 305-603-6030, or contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS); via text at 274637 (enter CSMD followed by the tip); or at www.crimestoppersmiami.com.