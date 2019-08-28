Man manages to get a child out of his car before an armed robber steals it, video shows

Surveillance video captures carjacking at Chevron station A man was able to get a child out of his SUV after another man approached him with a gun at a Chevron station in Southwest Miami-Dade Aug. 26. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was able to get a child out of his SUV after another man approached him with a gun at a Chevron station in Southwest Miami-Dade Aug. 26.

When the a man approached him at a Chevron gas station with a gun, he handed over his keys and then swiftly walked to the passenger side of his SUV, video shows.

That’s because there was a child inside. He got the child out and watched as the armed man peeled away in the SUV.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday at the Chevron station at 7375 SW 57th Ave. in South Miami.

Miami-Dade police said Wednesday the department’s robbery unit was investigating.

The video begins with the owner of the SUV opening the driver’s side door, reaching in, getting something and then walking toward the gas station building.

It appears that he tried to open a door, but turns around when someone in a hooded jacked approaches with what appears to be a gun. The man hands over what looks to be his keys and a phone and then heads to the passenger side.

Meanwhile, the robber gets in the driver’s side as a child gets out on the passenger side.

The man and child didn’t even close the door before the armed man took off.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).