The 9-year-old ran after he told her to get in his van, cops say. Can you identify him?

Miami-Dade police on Aug. 28, 2019, released a sketch of a man detectives say tried to abduct a 9-year-old as she walked home in Southwest Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade police

As a 9-year-old girl walked home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, a man driving a white van approached her, police said.

“Get in the van. I’ll take you home,” the man said, according to police.

On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the man and a picture of a van similar to the one he was seen driving.

“The safety of the community — in particular the children — is paramount,” said Lee Cowart, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police. “So we are just trying to locate this individual to see what his intentions were.“

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Help us identify this individual regarding an incident that occurred in the area of SW 10th Street and SW 129th Place. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. pic.twitter.com/u0eAsWio1S — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 28, 2019

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m Aug. 22 in the area of Southwest 10th Street and 129th Place.

After the man tried to lure her in the van, the girl ran away, police said.

As she did, police say he attempted to grab her arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).