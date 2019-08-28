Crime
The 9-year-old ran after he told her to get in his van, cops say. Can you identify him?
As a 9-year-old girl walked home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, a man driving a white van approached her, police said.
“Get in the van. I’ll take you home,” the man said, according to police.
On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the man and a picture of a van similar to the one he was seen driving.
“The safety of the community — in particular the children — is paramount,” said Lee Cowart, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police. “So we are just trying to locate this individual to see what his intentions were.“
Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m Aug. 22 in the area of Southwest 10th Street and 129th Place.
After the man tried to lure her in the van, the girl ran away, police said.
As she did, police say he attempted to grab her arm.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
