Crash involving off-duty cop leaves one man dead, two others with minor injuries

Miami Herald Staff photo

A Sweetwater police officer on his way to an off-duty job was involved in a three-vehicle collision in Southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night in which one of the drivers was killed.

A day after the accident, police had released little information, not naming anyone involved or laying blame. Miami-Dade police traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

According to police the accident happened just before 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Southwest 134th Court and 200th Street. Sweetwater Police Chief Placido Diaz said the officer, who works general investigations, was on his way to an off-duty job, when the three cars collided.

The officer driving an unmarked SUV and an adult male driving a Mitsubishi Outlander received minor injuries but were transported to the hospital for observation. A third man, also an adult male and driving a Cadillac Eldorado was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Diaz said from early reports that he had “no reason to believe the officer was at fault,” though he wouldn’t offer details of the crash, saying Miami-Dade police would ultimately make that determination.

Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Lee Cowart wouldn’t speculate about the incident.