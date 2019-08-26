He shot a man in a car and another as he ran away. Then he turned himself in, police say

Miami-Dade Corrections

As investigators were trying to piece together a shooting that left two men injured in Miami’s Flagler neighborhood, Bryan Morales showed up at a police station and admitted his guilt, police said.

What he didn’t say — or what police have not yet released publicly — is why Morales chased down two men, shot one of them in a car and another as he tried to run away, then got into a fight and punched one of the injured victims.

Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said detectives were still looking into it. Morales 23, was charged with two counts of premeditated attempted murder and with carrying a concealed firearm. He remained jailed Monday without bond.

Police said they were alerted to gunshots at Southwest 34th Avenue and Seventh Street at 8 a.m. Sunday. Before they got there, someone called the station to say a man had been shot. Once there, police found a man wounded with several gunshots inside a black Nissan Frontier and another man shot in the leg on the sidewalk.

The shooting victims said Morales followed them from their home and that he shot at them while they were driving. When they stopped to call police, one of the victims said Morales walked toward the vehicle, shooting the driver through the window and then chasing down the other man, who he shot in the leg.

As the man was on the ground, the arrest report says, Morales started punching and wrestling with him and dropped his gun. A witness picked it up, pointed it at Morales and ordered him to leave. He obeyed, apparently driving directly to a police substation where he admitted his guilt, police said.

At the station, the arrest reports says, Morales said “I had to shoot them because...” The rest of of his statement is redacted.

The two men who were shot are expected to live, according to Delva.