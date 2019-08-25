Double shooting in Little Havana shuts down streets as police investigate

Two men were shot on Sunday morning in Little Havana, police said, shutting down streets surrounding SW 8th Street for several hours.

The victims, who were not identified by police, are in stable condition after they were both injured near SW 33rd Avenue and SW 6th Street about 8 a.m.

Miami Police detectives detained one man for questioning on the incident, but did not say if the man was a suspect. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Both injured men were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami officer Kenia Fallat said.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 305-603-6940 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.