Mexican actor Pablo Lyle may take the stand to claim self-defense in road-rage death case

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, accused of manslaughter for fatally punching a driver during a road-rage confrontation in Miami, returns to court Thursday to try to convince a judge that he acted in self-defense.

Lyle, 32, is asking Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alan Fine to dismiss the charge under Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Thursday’s hearing, which is being watched closely by Mexican national media, is expected to last most of the day.

There’s a good chance that Lyle will take the witness stand to explain what happened to the judge.

The defense is also expected to call Dennis Root, a use-of-force expert who also testified on behalf of George Zimmerman, the Orlando-area neighborhood watchman who was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of Miami teenager Trayvon Martin.

It was on March 31 that Lyle threw the haymaker that hit 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernandez at an intersection near Miami International Airport. Hernandez crumpled to the ground, hit his head, suffered a massive brain injury and died at Jackson Memorial Hospital four days later.

Lyle was the star of the Mexican telenovela “Mi Adorable Maldición,” or “My Adorable Curse,” and now acts in movies. His legal case has drawn widespread coverage in Spanish-language media, particularly in Mexico, where he was an up-and-coming actor. He also stars in a newly released Netflix drama called “Yankee.”

Under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, judges have wide legal leeway to grant “immunity” to someone they deem was acting in self-defense. Prosecutors have long complained that jurors, not judges, should be the ones to decide whether a defendant acted lawfully in using violence against someone else.

The controversial law, passed by Florida lawmakers in 2005, also eliminated a citizen’s duty to retreat before using deadly force. Critics say the law, pushed by the politically powerful National Rifle Association, has led to increased vigilantism and gives criminals an easy path to beat justice.

Lyle has been free from jail on home confinement since his arrest by Miami police.

The actor’s attorneys have long said that Lyle was defending himself, his wife and two children from what he believed was a violent attacker.

On the day of the confrontation, Lyle’s brother-in-law was driving him and his family to the airport, when he cut off Hernandez.

Widely circulated surveillance video shows that Hernandez got out and angrily banged on the driver’s window of the other car. Lyle’s brother-in-law got out of the stopped car and the two began cursing at each other. The car was not in park and started rolling into the intersection.

Mexican telenovela star Pablo Lyle appeared in Miami-Dade circuit court on April 8. Prosecutors say Lyle fatally punched a motorist during a road-rage incident on March 31.

The brother-in-law ran back to the car to put it in park. In that moment, as Hernandez walked back toward his own car, Lyle got out of the passenger seat and ran toward the man and punched him.

Defense lawyers Bruce Lehr, Philip Reizenstein and Alex Sola say the actor punched the man because he had no idea if he was going to grab a weapon from the car.

“There can be no dispute that Hernandez provoked this incident. If Hernandez does not get out of his car, this case would not have occurred,” the lawyers wrote in their motion asking for immunity.

They called Hernandez’s actions a “direct threat of imminent death or great bodily harm” to the Lyle family.