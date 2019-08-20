Gang Leader ‘Big Cuz’ slipped through cops’ fingers. Now, there’s a bounty for his arrest

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $20,000 reward for information that leads to Ulysses Cabrera — a.k.a “Big Cuz” and “Uley” — arrest. He is the leader and organizer for a “dangerous violent” street gang located in Little Havana. U.S. Marshals Service

“Operation Havana Ghost” was supposed to root out the violence plaguing Little Havana, but authorities haven’t been able to catch one key piece — “Big Cuz.”

Ulysses Cabrera — a.k.a “Big Cuz” and “Uley” — is the 29-year-old leader and organizer for a “dangerous violent” street gang located in Miami, according to a U.S. Marshals Service release.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to Cabrera’s arrest. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Cabrera is the last remaining fugitive of a federal indictment announced in early December charging 24 members of a street gang with various drug trafficking, violent crime, federal firearm offenses and money laundering crimes throughout Miami-Dade County.

The investigation, called “Operation Havana Ghost,” resulted in the seizure of 1.5 kilos of cocaine, several grams of crack, 26 pounds of marijuana, four assault rifles, 10 pistols, 10 extended magazines, 10 semi-automatic firearms, a short-barrel rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

From as early as 2013, the street gang distributed cocaine, crack cocaine and marijuana in Little Havana, Miami-Dade County, Florida and elsewhere, the Marshals Service said.

In November 2017, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force, headed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and U.S. Marshals, began investigating the Little Havana-based street gang.

Cabrera allegedly directed armed members of his street gang to intimidate, cause injury and sometimes kill others, the Marshals Service said. Bystanders were shot and sustained serious bodily injuries.

Street violence flared up in 2017 when a former gang member, Gilbert Cruz Baez, formed a rival group and started moving into the Little Havana area, which led to drive-by shootings later that year.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332. You can also send an email to usms.wanted@usdoj.gov.