He wore a trash bag while robbing a credit union, cops say. He got away, but not for long

Brian Roberts mug/ Surveillance footage from We Financial Florida Credit Union. Broward County Sheriff's Office/ FBI

Heavy is the head that wears the trash bag.

A Fort Lauderdale man was arrested last week on federal bank robbery charges after he reportedly stole more than $11,000 from a Broward County credit union while wearing a black trash bag, court records show.

According to the charging affidavit, Brian Martin Roberts, 40, is accused of robbing We Financial Florida Credit Union, in the 2200 block of Wilton Drive. He got away with $11,922, according to records.

The affidavit states that Roberts, trash bag and all, entered the credit union just before noon on Aug. 13. He then approached the teller and demanded money.

“Out of fear for her safety and the safety of others present in the credit union, the victim teller handed Roberts $11,922 in U.S. currency,” the FBI agent wrote. “Roberts grabbed the money from two of the tellers and fled the credit union on foot.”

Two days later, Fort Lauderdale police were responding to an unrelated robbery when they saw Roberts. He was quickly identified by an eyewitness and taken into custody, the affidavit says.

After initially denying committing the credit union robbery, he later admitted to it, police say.

Correctional records show Roberts i being held without bail at Broward County Sheriff’s Office’s Main Jail. If convicted, Roberts faces at least 10 years in prison.